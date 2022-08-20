scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Man murders landlord with hammer in Delhi’s Mangolpuri, held after 250-km chase

The police at Mangolpuri station said they had received a call early on Aug 10 informing that a man had been found dead with a head injury.

man kills landlord with hammerThe police at Mangolpuri station said they had received a call early on August 10 informing that a man had been found dead with a head injury and they reached the spot to find the deceased bleeding from the head. (file)

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Outer District last week, after a 250-km chase, for allegedly murdering his landlord using a hammer following an argument over his drunkenness, the police said.

Officers identified the accused as Bihar native Pankaj Kumar Sahni. The police at Mangolpuri station said they had received a call early on August 10 informing that a man had been found dead with a head injury and they reached the spot to find the deceased bleeding from the head.

According to the police, the caller Jagdish, 32, said that the deceased was his father Suresh who had brought home a man named Pankaj four days before, and had allowed him to stay at their home on rent as he was an orphan. On the evening of August 9, Pankaj went out and returned in an inebriated state, leading to a scuffle between him and Suresh, Jagdish said. The matter was resolved when Pankaj apologised. Later, Pankaj called Jagdish and told him that he left around 11 pm because Suresh had used indecent language at him, Jagdish claimed.

Suspecting that something was up, Jagdish said he went to check and found his father lying bleeding on the first floor of the house where he lived. Pankaj had escaped with Suresh’s mobile phone, ID cards and other belongings, he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Soon, the police sent teams to bus terminals and railway stations in case the accused tried to return to his native Bihar. Officers also succeeded in tracing his mobile phone to the Anand Parbat area. By the time the police got there, he was at RK Ashram Metro station, they said. To avoid the police, the accused took the Metro to Faridabad, returned to Kashmere Gate and went to Ballab Garh from there, they added. Later, the police traced him to New Delhi railway station from where he took a train to Rohtak, Haryana and became untraceable. After a while, he was located and arrested in the Mangolpuri industrial area the same day, officers said.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said, “The accused had disclosed that when he came to Mangolpuri for a job, Suresh had got one for him. After the quarrel on August 9, the accused wanted to take revenge on him. After they both consumed alcohol and Suresh fell asleep, the accused hit him on the head with a hammer. He also took a selfie with the body and took a video of it.”

The police said they have recovered the murder weapon and Suresh’s mobile phone, ID cards and money, and noted that further investigation was in progress.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 11:27:52 am
Next Story

Men’s health: Why you should not ignore weight gain, loss in libido, hot flushes, irritability

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: How is Russia's war in Ukraine going?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
India opt to bowl first
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

India opt to bowl first

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos
ICYMI

Xavier's Prof: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta photos

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?
Sports, A Musical

How Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan helped Pakistan World Cuppers?

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Can I drink alcohol if I have diabetes? How much and what alcohol can diabetics drink?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement