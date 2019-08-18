Delhi: Man makes hoax call to stop wife’s flight abroad

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday from North West Delhi’s Bawana for allegedly making a hoax call to a Gurgaon-based call centre of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) to stop his wife from travelling to Kuwait. Police said the accused, Mohd Nasrudeen, stitched bags for a living in Chennai for the last 10 years.

DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav said, “On August 8, the airport control room got a call from a man, claiming that a woman passenger was carrying a bomb, and that it would explode on a Dubai- or Saudi Arabia-bound flight from Chennai. Security was beefed up at the Chennai airport, and a red alert was issued.”

Police said Nasrudeen also provided the phone number of his wife, who was stopped at the IGI Airport, and security agencies questioned her. “She provided all the details, and suspected her husband could be behind the call. She was released and police began searching for her husband, who went missing after making the call. A team led by ACP Sanjay Dutt arrested him on Thursday from Bawana,” Yadav said.

Yadav said Nasrudeen moved to Bawana Industrial Area with his parents in 2007, and then moved alone to Chennai the following year. “He started dating one of his co-workers there, who was already married. Later, she left her husband, and married Nasrudeen in 2017. They often fought over financial issues. On July 10, he left for his village and she decided to go abroad to work,” he added.

The accused told police that while he was returning to Chennai on August 8, his wife told him she was going to Kuwait for a better life. “He requested her to stay, but she refused. That evening, he reached her maternal house in Chennai, where her mother informed him she was in Delhi. He got rattled and made the hoax call,” police said.