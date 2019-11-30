Wife’s murder: Two others held woman as husband pulled the gun on her, say police

Nancy and Sahil Chopra got married in March. Nancy and Sahil Chopra got married in March.

As 21-year-old Sahil Chopra allegedly pointed the pistol at his 20-year-old wife Nancy Sharma on the night of November 11, his two accomplices held her tightly to ensure she doesn’t escape the fatal hit, said police.

Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma said, “Around six km away, the three men dumped Nancy’s body behind bushes near Panipat refinery in Haryana, and returned to Delhi. They parked the car near Pankha Road, stayed at a guest house for a day and then went back home.”

On Friday morning, the car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was recovered along with the pistol which was inside vehicle. Sharma said, “Sahil didn’t think that his wife’s body would be recovered or that police will be able to solve the case… he had no fear and was in Delhi the whole time.”

Two weeks after Sharma was allegedly shot dead, Sahil was arrested along with a friend and a cousin. He led police to the spot where Nancy was dumped.

“The four left Delhi together and carried alcohol in the car. They were drinking on the way. The murder appears to have been planned,” said a police officer.

A day before Nancy was shot dead, the couple allegedly fought over food cooked at home, police said.

“This may have been one of the reasons… the two fought over petty issues ever since they got married in March. They first met at a birthday party and started hanging out. They also were in a live-in relationship before they decided to get married,” said Sharma.

