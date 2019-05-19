Delhi: Man held in snatching case also broke into elderly couple’s home

On May 16, Dev Chikna (20) allegedly choked a 30-year-old woman, snatched the gold chain she was wearing and fled with her iPhone. The incident took place in a cramped lane in East Delhi’s Kalyanpuri around 4.45 pm, and was caught on a CCTV camera. On Saturday, Chikna was arrested, along with his accomplice Arjun (20), from East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

“The victim, Surjeet Kaur, was returning home from work when the two men grabbed her neck, attempting to choke her. They then fled with her gold chain and iPhone. A case under snatching sections has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station,” said Singh.

During questioning, the men revealed they sold her chain to a local jeweller but kept Kaur’s phone. “We arrested the jeweller too, and have recovered the iPhone,” said Singh.

With the arrest of Chikna, police have also solved the case of a theft at the house of an elderly couple in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar I, said Singh.

On May 9, four men broke into the house of Vishin Dhanrajani (101) and his wife Poonam (96), and beat up Vishin with iron rods, after which he was admitted to a hospital.

“The men attempted to rob the couple and also beat up the senior citizen. A case of robbery was registered at Mayur Vihar police station. Soon, we arrested one of the accused who disclosed Chikna’s name during questioning. We were on a lookout for him,” said Singh.

Chikna was one of the burglars who threatened to take out Vishin’s eyes, and proceeded to vandalise the house, said police.

The couple, who live alone, had alleged that the men took Poonam’s gold chain. The CCTV footage from the May 16 incident in Kalyanpuri identified Chikna, who was arrested Saturday morning along with his accomplice.