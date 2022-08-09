Man held in Faridabad for leaving hoax bomb threat letter at Metro station

August 9, 2022 11:10:57 am
Faridabad police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly leaving a hoax bomb threat letter at Sarai Khawaja Metro station, the police said. Investigation revealed that the accused suspected his wife was in an extramarital relationship and he wanted to frame her alleged paramour for conspiring to carry out the ‘blast’, officers said, pointing out that the accused was inspired by television crime shows.
The police said the letter mentioned a threat to carry out a series of blasts at several locations. According to the officers, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) authorities found the letter on Sunday and a probe was initiated soon.
The police soon tracked down the accused and identified him as Rambir, 21, a native of Nanpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, who worked as a helper at a factory. They said Rambir’s wife had arrived in Faridabad on July 8 to look for work, without informing her family. After the accused heard that she was in Faridabad, he reached the city on July 26 and started staying with her, suspecting that she was in an extramarital relationship. Upset over their troubles, he returned to his village and hatched the plot to implicate the person whom he believed was in a relationship with his wife, the investigators said.
Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said, “The accused wrote a letter detailing a plan regarding a bomb being planted at Sarai Khawaja Metro station and a conspiracy to loot a cash van. He signed the letter in the name of his wife’s alleged partner and mentioned the partner’s phone number in the letter so that the police would track him down. The accused reached Sarai Metro station, covered his face and started limping to avoid detection in CCTVs. He left the letter near the escalator at the Metro station and escaped.”
An FIR was registered at the Metro police station and a team led by the ACP (Metro) and crime branch cracked the case using technical surveillance and human intelligence, they said.
