Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Man held for ‘stabbing brother to death’

A PCR call was made around 10.30 pm from GTB hospital about the death. The victim, Yash (21), was stabbed in the chest with scissors and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The accused, Rohit, was fighting with his mother and brothers after they disowned him.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his younger brother to death with a pair of scissors over a property dispute, said police Sunday. The accused, Rohit, was fighting with his mother and brothers after they disowned him. The incident took place on Saturday night in Northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri.

A PCR call was made around 10.30 pm from GTB hospital about the death. The victim, Yash (21), was stabbed in the chest with scissors and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The police rushed to the hospital and took statements from the family members.

Yash’s mother, Maya Devi, told police that her husband ran a photo studio but died of Covid in 2020.
“The husband had left his house in his wife’s name but her son Rohit wasn’t happy about this. He fought with his family over the house as he wanted it to be registered under his name. They were not talking ever since,” said a senior police officer.

On Saturday, Rohit again came and started fighting. The family said they called the police who took Rohit away but he was released after some time.

“When he returned, he got in a fight with his mother and brothers. He ran after his brothers Prashant and Yash and attacked Yash with scissors,” said the police.

Based on the complaint, Rohit was arrested and booked for murder and assault.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 08:54:38 am
