Sunday, September 30, 2018
Delhi: Man held for kidnapping three-year-old

“On Friday, Alam came to my house and stayed the night. The next morning, he picked up my son from outside my house without informing anyone,” the boy’s father said in his complaint.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 2:22:44 am
A native of Nagaon district in Assam, Kamruddin was arrested from Kanpur district on September 13. On Sunday morning, Alam was arrested from his brother’s house. On his instance, the child was safely recovered from his house in the same locality, said the DCP. (Representational Image)
A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his employer’s three-year-old son, allegedly over not paying dues to the tune of Rs 2 lakh, in southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area. Police said the accused, Sahroj Alam, had demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from the boy’s father.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the boy was rescued from Alam’s residence in Muradabad, UP, on Sunday, and handed over to his family.

According to police, the boy’s father, who runs a placement agency in New Friends Colony with Alam, approached Sarita Vihar police station on Saturday and told police that his son had been kidnapped.

“On Friday, Alam came to my house and stayed the night. The next morning, he picked up my son from outside my house without informing anyone,” the boy’s father said in his complaint.

Based on his statement, a case under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) was registered, and investigation initiated.

On Sunday morning, Alam was arrested from his brother’s house. On his instance, the child was safely recovered from his house in the same locality, said the DCP.

