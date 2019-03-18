Toggle Menu
Delhi: Man falls to death after ‘hit-and-run’ atop flyover

Police are investigating the hit-and-run angle after inspecting the scooter. “Prima facie, it appears an unknown vehicle may have hit the two-wheeler, which could have led to the victim falling off the flyover. An FIR has been registered,” the DCP said.

A 30-year-old man died after falling off a flyover in Pashchim Vihar, due to an alleged hit-and-run Sunday. The victim, Rakesh, was found under the bridge by passersby, who took him to a nearby government hospital where he died during treatment.

“Information was received at Paschim Vihar West police station that a person had jumped from the Meera Bagh flyover. On inquiry, we found that Kumar fell off the flyover. A scooter was found near him… with scratches and a dent on the rear. Further investigation is on,” said DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla.

Eyewitnesses also told police that a vehicle had hit the scooter. The impact was such that it collided with the boundary wall, sending the victim hurtling down the 30-foot-high bridge.

Eyewitnesses also claimed he was not wearing a helmet. Police said they are verifying the claims and that CCTV footage of the area will be examined.

