Sunday, July 31, 2022

Man chases two bike-borne snatchers, hits them with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka

The complainant told the police that a man entered his car at a petrol pump in Dwarka and sat on the passenger seat, while the other accused held him through the car window and took his wallet. The accused were arrested the next day.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 31, 2022 12:07:52 pm
The police said the accused were arrested on Thursday and identified as Shivam, 30, and Ravi, 28, who are involved in over 46 cases of robbery and theft.

A 28-year-old man allegedly hit two bike-borne men with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka earlier this week after they forcefully entered his car and robbed his wallet at a petrol pump, the police said Sunday, adding that the complainant chased the duo and hit their bike with his vehicle to stop them. The men fell on the road and abandoned their bike before fleeing on foot, officers said.

The police said the accused were arrested on Thursday and identified as Shivam, 30, and Ravi, 28, who are involved in over 46 cases of robbery and theft. The complainant had approached the police and told them that he was out for work on Wednesday and was waiting at the spot when a man entered his car and sat on the passenger seat, while the other accused held him through the car window that was open. They took his wallet from his pants and tried to escape on their motorbike when he chased and hit them, he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, “We received a complaint from the man about the chase and snatching. We found the bike at the spot and initiated an inquiry.” CCTVs near the location were checked and it was found that the accused lived nearby, the police said.

Soon, raids were conducted in and around Dwarka, and on Thursday the police found the two men on a stolen bike, officers said. “They tried to escape after they saw the police team, but we arrested them,” the DCP added. Officers revealed that they were able to recover the complainant’s wallet from the accused.

