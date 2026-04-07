Man who breached Delhi Assembly security intended to go to Parliament afterward

Police have opened a separate investigation into the extraordinary breach of security in the Assembly complex on Monday, which allowed Sarabjit to enter the premises. (File)

Sarabjit Singh, the 37-year-old man from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh who drove an SUV through a boom barrier at the Delhi Assembly complex and left after leaving a bouquet and a garland in the portico of the Speaker’s office on Monday, had planned to proceed to Parliament afterward, police sources said.

Harish and Mahesh, the two taxi drivers who were with Sarabjit in his vehicle when it was intercepted in Roop Nagar, are learnt to have told police interrogators that he had given them some money and told them to help him find the route to Parliament in Central Delhi.