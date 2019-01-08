Delhi: Man attacks ex-girlfriend with a hammer, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a woman with a hammer multiple times because she wanted to end their relationship, police said. The incident took place inside a hotel in Mahipalpur, police said, adding that the accused “got angry after the woman broke up with him and refused to listen to his pleas”.

Advertising

According to police, they received a call from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre that a woman with head injuries had been admitted by her friends.

“Subsequently, Nishant Saini, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, was detained for questioning,” a senior police officer said. Initially, Saini tried to mislead police by claiming that the woman sustained the injuries after something fell on her head, police said.

“Police then recorded the woman’s statement. She alleged that she was in a relationship with the accused for the last seven years, but a few weeks ago, she ended the relationship. She claimed the man was possessive,” police said.

The accused tried to convince her to get back into a relationship with him, but she refused, police said.

“A few days ago, he called her and asked to meet for the last time. He took her to a hotel in Mahipalpur and tried to convince her again. But they got into an argument, following which he hit her on the head with a hammer. She started bleeding and that’s when he took her to a hospital ,” police said, adding that she is currently recuperating.