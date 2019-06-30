Man arrested for severely injuring live-in-partner in outer Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly severely injuring his live-in-partner by hitting her on the head with a stone in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Arjun, was nabbed from a house at Subhash Nagar in Dehradun. He had been hiding at his sister’s house since the incident, they said. According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with his wife’s cousin. He had been living with her at a rented accommodation in Narela for the last two-three months.

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 22 and 23 when the victim was asleep. Fed up with the relationship, the accused hit the woman on her head with a heavy stone. Assuming that she died, Arjun locked the room and fled the spot, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma.

He took a train to Dehradun from the Old Delhi Railway Station. After reaching the city, he switched off his mobile phone, the officer said. The couple was supposed to vacate the house the next day. When the landlord’s caretaker went to check the house, he found it locked from outside but he could hear the cries of a woman, the officer added.

After reaching the spot, the police found the woman lying inside the room in a semi-conscious state. She was severely injured, he said. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was discharged after treatment, he added.

The landlord did not know the accused’s real identity as he had not submitted any identity proof. The accused was living there with the victim under a fake name “Arun”, the DCP said. A case has also been registered against the landlord for not conducting tenant verification, he said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was in a live-in relationship with his wife’s cousin. When the relationship became a burden for him, he opted for an easy escape from the woman, police said.