Man ages 20 years to match octogenarian in fake passport, held

A 68-year-old man was caught at IGI Airport for allegedly impersonating an 88-year-old man and carrying a fake passport Thursday. The man had returned from Hong Kong when officers at the airport caught him.

The accused, Gurdip Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Moga, wore glasses and tried to impersonate an octogenarian by walking with a bent posture, said police, adding that he has been travelling to Hong Kong to work as a labourer with the fake passport since 2008.

“After landing from Hong Kong, Singh reached immigration clearance where he produced the passport issued in the name of Karnail Singh. The date of birth in the passport was October 20, 1930. The officer became suspicious since he looked younger. When questioned, he revealed his real name and age. The accused said he carried the fake passport to obtain a permanent residence card at Hong Kong,” said Sanjay Bhatia, DCP (Airport).

Police said a case was registered against the accused for cheating and police recovered the passport and a permanent residence ID of Hong Kong.

Singh told police he first travelled to Hong Kong with an original passport in 1995. “Since he wanted a permanent ID, in 2006, he contacted a man who gave him the fake passport, which he used to get the residence card in 2008. Singh returned from Hong Kong after a year, but left for the country again in August 2018,” said Bhatia. Police said that after the passport expired in 2018, he even got it renewed after submitting documents in Chandigarh.

Police said Singh worked as a labourer in Hong Kong, and sold electric appliances while in India.