Man accused of breaking into house lynched by mob

A 31-year-old man died after he was beaten up by a mob over allegations of theft in north Delhi’s Burari Thursday. The man was chased by a mob when they reportedly caught him breaking into a woman’s house, police said. The man, Birbal, was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered, said police, but no one has been arrested yet. A case of attempt to theft has also been registered against the victim, said police. “Some persons were detained in the matter and questioned about the case. We will speak to locals in the area and try to identify the attackers,” said a police officer. Police are on the lookout for the victim’s family.

As per police, they were informed about the case through a PCR call at Burari police station, following which a local team was dispatched to the area. The officers claimed that “Birbal was barely able to breathe and was found unconscious” at the spot. Senior police officers from the district said that Birbal was accompanied by another man, and they were trying to break into a woman’s house. “We are yet to trace his accomplice,” the officer said.

