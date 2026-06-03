South Delhi blaze: Local resident cut through window grill, gave CPR to victims

Among the first responders to the South Delhi fire was Wasim Raza, a resident of Hauz Rani in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, who spent hours helping rescue guests trapped inside the burning building.

As flames engulfed Flourish B&B, he said he and other residents spread mattresses across the road below while people trapped on the upper floors jumped to safety.

According to him, several people were trapped in the basement and he, along with Delhi Police personnel, helped cut through an iron window grill to reach them. “There were two rooms in the basement,” he said, adding that he helped rescue seven people.