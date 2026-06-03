Malviya Nagar fire: Hotel ran 25 rooms against permit for 6, probe ordered

The bed and breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where a blaze on Wednesday killed 21, was only allowed to run 6 rooms, but was running 25, said senior officials in the Delhi Police. A report has been sought by the government on who gave permission for the premises.

When The Indian Express visited the spot, it found that two BnBs — Flourish Stays and Micasa Inn — ran from one building, separated by a wall. Police sources said the fire started from the kitchen of Flourish BnB, located in the basement, which then spread to Micasa.

According to a senior government official, the Tourism department gives permission to set up a BnB. “An order has been issued to the Tourism Department seeking a report on who gave permission for the Malviya Nagar BnB. The building, comprising a basement, ground plus four floors, was allowed only six rooms…,” said the official.