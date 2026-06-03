Malviya Nagar fire: Hotel ran 25 rooms against permit for 6, probe ordered

The bed and breakfast in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, where a blaze on Wednesday killed 21, was only allowed to run 6 rooms, but was running 25, said senior officials in the Delhi Police. A report has been sought by the government on who gave permission for the premises.
When The Indian Express visited the spot, it found that two BnBs — Flourish Stays and Micasa Inn — ran from one building, separated by a wall. Police sources said the fire started from the kitchen of Flourish BnB, located in the basement, which then spread to Micasa.
According to a senior government official, the Tourism department gives permission to set up a BnB. “An order has been issued to the Tourism Department seeking a report on who gave permission for the Malviya Nagar BnB. The building, comprising a basement, ground plus four floors, was allowed only six rooms…,” said the official.
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against unknown persons. Sources said the building did not have a fire No-Objection Certificate as well.
Following the blaze, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has directed that all BnBs violating building plans and set guidelines be sealed.
The minister has directed that a high-level committee be formed, under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate South, comprising officials from fire, MCD, power, health and tourism departments, to inspect all BnBs in Malviya Nagar and across the national capital.
“He sought a detailed report on the number of BnBs, how many of them have been found violating rules, and how many of them have been sealed by today evening,” said a senior official.