Sunday, August 21, 2022

Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in UP’s Noida

The congregation started around 10 am at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village on the call of locals even as hundreds of community members from parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur reached here for the programme.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

A major congregation of the Tyagi community started in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing state government symbols on his car.



Shrikant Tyagi, Tyagi community Tyagi Mahapanchayat- gathering in sector 110, noida in support of Shrikant Tyagi.

“Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP politicians is prohibited in our village,” read a banner displayed at the entry of Gejha village which announced the ‘Mahapanchayat’.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

Until he went underground, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party had denied any links with him.

Police officials said security has been stepped up in Noida with deployment of hundreds of policemen and rapid action force (RAF) personnel being pressed into duty over law and order concerns.

Security has also been stepped up at the offices and hospitals belonging to Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma in a precautionary measure, the police said.

The Tyagi community is believed to be unhappy with Sharma over his role during the Shrikant Tyagi episode earlier this month. They are also upset over Sharma’s alleged use of derogatory words against the community, even as the former union minister has denied making such remarks.

Meanwhile, traffic was diverted on several routes in Noida in view of the event as scores of people landed in cars, motorcycles, and tractors from parts of western UP for the mahapanchayat.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 01:36:08 pm
