Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in UP’s Noida

A major congregation of the Tyagi community started in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Sunday in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi who has been booked for assaulting a woman and misusing state government symbols on his car.
The congregation started around 10 am at the Ramlila ground in Gejha village on the call of locals even as hundreds of community members from parts of western Uttar Pradesh like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur reached here for the programme.
“Humare gaon mein BJP netaon ka pravesh band hai (Entry of BJP politicians is prohibited in our village,” read a banner displayed at the entry of Gejha village which announced the ‘Mahapanchayat’.
Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on August 9 from Meerut after he remained absconding for four days after assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.
Until he went underground, Tyagi had claimed to be a BJP functionary but the party had denied any links with him.
Noida, UP | Heavy police force deployed as Tyagi community assembles for the Mahapanchayat pic.twitter.com/cBFp2GhLpL
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Police officials said security has been stepped up in Noida with deployment of hundreds of policemen and rapid action force (RAF) personnel being pressed into duty over law and order concerns.
Security has also been stepped up at the offices and hospitals belonging to Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma in a precautionary measure, the police said.
The Tyagi community is believed to be unhappy with Sharma over his role during the Shrikant Tyagi episode earlier this month. They are also upset over Sharma’s alleged use of derogatory words against the community, even as the former union minister has denied making such remarks.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, traffic was diverted on several routes in Noida in view of the event as scores of people landed in cars, motorcycles, and tractors from parts of western UP for the mahapanchayat.
Get inspired: What was Ram Nath Kovind’s message for the Indian Police and how to apply it?
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Is it love or a fat fetish?
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s been placed under house arrest
Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in UP’s Noida
Get inspired: What was Ram Nath Kovind’s message for the Indian Police and how to apply it?
Zelenskiy warns of ‘ugly’ Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
World Senior Citizen’s Day: Five eye care tips for the elderly
Man arrested for murdering wife, infant child by pushing them into well in Pune
Deepak Hooda sets unique world record with most consecutive wins since making his international debut
Neha Kakkar on being called ‘cry baby’ on reality shows: ‘No regrets about it’
Research needed to help women athletes during menstrual cycles: Jhulan Goswami
Ex Lok Sabha member Haribhau Rathod set to join AAP
Assam suspends internet in 25 districts for recruitment exams
Breather for Karnataka BJP after HC order on Lingayat sub-sect’s quota demand