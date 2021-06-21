M Block market in Delhi’s GK 1 to get multi-level parking space

Explaining the need for a parking space in the area, the official said a lot of tourist buses and minivans are parked throughout the day on Lodhi Road. (Representational image)

M Block in Greater Kailash 1, a popular hangout point for shoppers and food lovers, will soon have a multi-level parking facility with a capacity to accommodate 400 cars.

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said the tender process has been started and it will be built at a cost of Rs 62 crore. The facility will be fully automated, he said.

The South MCD has issued a public notice and work is likely to begin in two months, and would take over a year to be completed.

The civic body also plans to build a multi-level parking lot in Nizamuddin, near Aamir Khusro Park, with space for 86 cars, said the official, adding that work has been awarded. “It would be puzzle-type automated car park and is likely to open in the next six months,” said the official.

Explaining the need for a parking space in the area, the official said a lot of tourist buses and minivans are parked throughout the day on Lodhi Road.

“A few belong to tour and travel agents in Nizamuddin Basti, while some are of tourists visiting the Sunder Nursery, Humayun’s Tomb, and other tourist attractions.

During the Urs Festival, the traffic situation gets worse as a lot of tourists visit Nizamuddin Basti and there is congestion around the area. The parking near Amir Khusro Park would solve this problem,” he said.