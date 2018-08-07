LG-panel for third-party audit of shelter homes across city

The decision was taken by a panel on women’s safety, constituted by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, on Friday. The decision was taken by a panel on women’s safety, constituted by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, on Friday.

The social welfare department will carry out a third-party audit of all government-run as well as private shelter and welfare homes across the capital, along the lines of the one conducted by the TISS in Bihar.

The department will appoint independent auditors to carry out the exercise, which will also be parallely undertaken by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“We will do a third-party audit of shelter homes for women and children and also the mentally challenged. There have been audits of a financial nature in the past, but we want it to be done along the lines of the TISS audit in Bihar, which uncovered the Muzaffarpur abuse,” a senior official said.

“The auditors will go and find out the ground reality. This is important in light of the findings in Bihar. Even several NGOs run such homes. An audit is the need of the hour,” the official added.

Shelter homes in Delhi, especially the ones that house intellectually challenged adults and children such as Asha Kiran, are overcrowded and understaffed.

The DCW, which has also ordered an audit by academics, lawyers, mental health experts and social workers, had in 2016 alleged large-scale human rights violations in Asha Kiran.

“The expert committee shall give detailed observations on the condition of girls and women in the homes, the facilities provided, the security measures and the rehabilitation programme being followed,” the DCW said in a statement.

The committee has been asked to submit the report in three months, it added.

