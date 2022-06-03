L-G visits Okhla waste-to-energy plant, asks officials to expedite work

Inspecting Okhla waste-to-energy plant coming up in South Delhi’s Tehkhand area, new Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena directed officials to expedite the work and complete it by August.

The Tehkhand plant will generate 25 MW of electricity with nearly 2,000 MT of refuse-derived fuel waste in addition to 500 MT of construction and demolition waste. Currently, the waste-to-energy plant produces 23 MW of electricity by consuming 1,950 MT of solid waste.

The L-G visited the plant Thursday evening and directed officials to take necessary steps to increase the garbage consumption by another 1,000 MT which will result in an additional 17 MW of power production. This will help to process the entire 3,000 MT of garbage generated daily in the erstwhile South MCD area, said a statement issued from Raj Niwas.

Saxena after taking charge as the L-G visited the Ghazipur landfill site and directed the MCD officials to chalk out an action plan to raze the garbage mountains of Delhi.

The MCD Special Officer, Commissioner, and other senior officials also accompanied the L-G to the plant. He was informed that increasing power production would require installation of an additional boiler, work for which had been pending because of the delay in the mandatory public hearing which has not taken place even after compliance with all formalities.

Further, the L-G directed officials to expedite the process of conducting public hearings and remove any hurdle in increasing the garbage consumption capacity of the plant.