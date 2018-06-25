Delhi HC stays cutting of trees after protests; LG refuses to take blame, NBCC to plant two lakh saplings

The press release by Raj Niwas claimed that the decision to cut trees has not been directly granted by the Lt Governor, as being presented by certain sections of media. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The press release by Raj Niwas claimed that the decision to cut trees has not been directly granted by the Lt Governor, as being presented by certain sections of media. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Amid the ongoing uproar over felling of over 16,500 trees in the national capital, the Lt Governor’s office on Monday released a statement to assuage concerns over the issue. The press release by Raj Niwas claimed that the decision to cut trees has not been directly granted by the Lt Governor, as being presented by certain sections of media.

“An impression is being created in certain sections of media that permissions for tree cutting in case of redevelopment of government colonies have been granted directly by Hon’ble Lt. Governor, despite objections of Hon’ble Minister (Environment) of GNCTD – Shri Imran Hussain.”

The statement sought to clarify that the proposals for cutting of trees are put up to the L-G only on the basis of recommendations of Delhi Environment minister.

“In this regard, it is clarified that the proposals for cutting of trees (in case the area is more than one hectare) are put up to the Hon’ble Lt. Governor only on the basis of recommendations of the Hon’ble Minister (Environment) In the cases of tree cutting of redevelopment of Nauroji Nagar and Netaji Nagar, the proposals for felling of trees were duly endorsed by the Hon’ble Minister (Environment) and Hon’ble Lt. Governor had only concurred with the proposals ”

The release further stated that it is incorrect to say that the Lt Governor had ignored the objections raised by Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

“Thus, it is incorrect to say that while approving the proposals, the Hon’ble Lt. Governor had ignored the objections raised by the Hon’ble Minister (Environment). It is further clarified that no permission has so far been granted in case of proposals in respect of re-development of Mohammedpur, Thyagraj Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri colonies,” it stated.

The clarification from LG’s office came after the Delhi High Court’s ruling that there will be no felling of trees in the national capital till July 4. The HC stayed the felling of trees today while hearing a petition challenging environmental clearance issued to NBCC (National Buildings and Construction Corporation) to cut at least 14,000 trees for housing for central government employees in several colonies in south Delhi.

During the hearing, the Court sought to know whether the capital city can afford felling of trees for development, as it stayed the controversial project, headed by the NBCC Limited, till July 4, when it will hear the case again.

Meanwhile, state-owned NBCC today said that over 2 lakh trees will be planted to make up for 13,000 trees that need to cut for building over 25,000 flats for government employees. The corporation also sought to assuage concerns over felling of trees saying green cover in these residential localities will go up to 50-55 per cent from average of 14 per cent at present.

“Around 13,000 trees will be cut in seven redevelopment projects in the national capital and 2 lakh trees will be planted,” said NBCC Chairman and Managing DirectorAnoop Kumar Mittal when asked about reports of 16,000-17,000 trees to be felled for these projects.

He also added that the body taken permission from the state government and not the union government. “We have taken permission from the state government to cut trees and not from the union environment ministry,” he told PTI.

The Delhi High court stepped into the matter today after protests similar to the ‘Chipko movement’ of 1973 were witnessed, as residents formed human shields around trees that were identified for felling to redevelop seven colonies in the national capital.

