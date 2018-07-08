LG-govt standoff: Focus now shifts to unauthorised colonies, Kejriwal calls situation hellish

At Braj Vihar, when locals complained of shoddy work, Kejriwal warned officials present that he would not hesitate to issue suspension orders if they don’t take corrective steps. (File) At Braj Vihar, when locals complained of shoddy work, Kejriwal warned officials present that he would not hesitate to issue suspension orders if they don’t take corrective steps. (File)

Armed with a favourable court verdict, the AAP government has set its sights on increasing the pace of development work in the city’s 1,481 unauthorised colonies, which house a core voter base for the party. On Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described conditions as “hellish” after visiting a few of these colonies in Kirari Assembly constituency.

Subsequently, he announced that the budget to construct roads and sewer network in all unauthorised colonies will be sanctioned in the next 15 days. The government had set aside around Rs 1,500 crore for this purpose in the 2018-19 budget.

“People’s lives are hellish in unauthorised colonies. During monsoon, the situation aggravates. We had decided to develop all colonies. But work came to a halt due to obstructions created by the L-G and the Centre. In the next 10-15 days, we will sanction all funds, especially keeping in mind the development of road infrastructure and sewer lines. We will work on a war footing,” he told reporters while taking stock of roads and drains being constructed. At Braj Vihar, when locals complained of shoddy work, Kejriwal warned officials present that he would not hesitate to issue suspension orders if they don’t take corrective steps.

