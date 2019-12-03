Levy higher property tax on those with more than two kids: Delhi councillor

Ved Pal said he suggested that if the proposal is accepted, it should not be for people who already have more than two children, but for people who have more than two children from this point on. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Ved Pal said he suggested that if the proposal is accepted, it should not be for people who already have more than two children, but for people who have more than two children from this point on. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Standing committee member and a councillor in South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Ved Pal, has suggested that people with more than two children be levied an extra 1% property tax as it would help control population.

During a discussion on the civic body’s budget last Friday, Pal said, “I suggest if there are more than two children, then increase house tax by 1%. This will give a message — you will have to take responsibility, you will have to think that the burden of population is increasing on Delhi; it is the national capital.”

Pal said he suggested that if the proposal is accepted, it should not be for people who already have more than two children, but for people who have more than two children from this point on.

He said that 10-15 years ago, the government used to run several campaigns on population control, but those have dwindled of late so such measures are needed.

Property tax rates have not been raised in SDMC areas since 2012-13, even as the financial condition of the South body has been deteriorating. Of late, the SDMC has been struggling to pay salaries to sanitation staff, doctors and teachers.

SDMC officials, however, said Pal’s suggestion is unlikely to be accepted, especially given that assembly polls are just round the corner.

Earlier, while presenting his budget for the financial year 2020-21, SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti had said that property tax rates could be increased by 1-3% in residential and non-residential units of C, D, E, F, G and H category of colonies under their jurisdiction.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App