Legislative Assembly resolution presses for public service commission

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the Vidhan Sabha, Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the Vidhan Sabha, Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi Assembly Monday resolved to set up a separate Public Service Commission for the state, citing “huge number of vacancies at various levels in all sectors of governance”. Delhi not having a separate State Public Service, unlike most other states, was one of the primary reasons why the 2015 MHA notification gave the services portfolio to the L-G, instead of the elected government. “As such, it is clear that the National Capital Territory of Delhi does not have its own State Public Services. Thus, ‘services’ will fall within this category,” the Home Ministry notification had said, as it gave the L-G the powers to transfer and post officials in Delhi.

The resolution, adopted by the Delhi Assembly Monday, states, “…Unfilled vacancies are increasing in number year after year due to involvement of multiplicity of agencies in recruitment process and huge workload on, and set priorities of, recruiting agencies such as UPSC, leading to further deficiency in delivery of services… resulting in a lot of difficulties for the political executive in spite of its demonstrated will to improve the living standards of the people of Delhi by providing world-class services in the national capital territory.”

Delhi has vacancies across departments, including that of doctors, forest officers, transport officials and teachers, something that the court has also pulled up the government for several times. The resolution states that the government is to set up the commission within six weeks. Passing a resolution in the Assembly, however, is far from implementing the decision. According to officials, the decision has to first be cleared by the Cabinet. “If required, it will have to be tabled in the Assembly and passed there. These are the easy steps. The Bill will then have to be sent to the L-G for approval, which is where problems might crop up,” said a senior government official.

According to sources, starting the conversation is more important. “The AAP has been raising its pitch over the issue of statehood for the past few months. By bringing out the number of vacancies in departments and advocating a separate commission for the state, how the situation affects Delhi can be argued among people,” said a source.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App