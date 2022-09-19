scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Learners license, duplicate RC: Here are RTO services Delhi Govt offers online

The Delhi Government had started its faceless services last year, and in the process had also shut some RTO offices as no public dealing was expected there.

The Delhi government offers 58 RTO services online. (file)

The Centre recently announced that 58 services offered by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country can now be availed online.

The Delhi Government had started its faceless services last year, and in the process had also shut some RTO offices as no public dealing was expected there.

After the Centre’s announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said governments can learn from each other. “This is a commendable step. Like Delhiites, now people from across the country can get RTO service at their home. We can walk the path of development only if we learn from one another,” he had tweeted.

According to government officials, as on September 15, beneficiaries of the service were:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAMPremium
To curb use of chemical fertilisers, Govt to give nod to PM PRANAM

Registration Certificate (RC) and permit-related services: 7.94 lakh
Driver License related services: 6.07 lakh
Learners’ license-related services: 3.52 lakh
Dealer level RC: 4.96 lakh

Here are the services that the Delhi Government’s transport department offers online:

Services related to Driver’s license
Renewal of Driving License
Issuance of Duplicate DL
Issuance of international driving permit
Change of Address of Driving License
DL Extract
DL Replacement
New Conductor License
Issuance of Public Service Vehicle Badge to Driver
Change of Name in DL
Duplicate Conductor License
Change of address in Conductor License
Renewal of Conductor License
Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Vehicle
Issue of Learners License for expired class of 14 vehicles
Additional Endorsement in Learner License
New Learners License

Services related to RCs

Advertisement

Transfer of Ownership
Duplicate Registration Certificate
Hypothecation Addition
Hypothecation Termination
Hypothecation Continuation
Change of Address
Issuance of NOC
RC Particulars
MV Tax Collection
New Vehicle Registration and Printing of RC at Dealer End
Retention of Registration Mark
Issuance/Renewal of Trade Certificate
Permit and Fitness Services Without Public Interface
Renewal of Authorisation
Renewal of Fitness
Issuance of New Fitness
Duplicate Fitness
Renew Permit Certificate
Permit Fee for Fresh Permit of Good Vehicle Permit Fee for Renewal of late permit of Goods and Passenger Vehicles for more than 3 months
Permit Fee for Fresh Permit for Passenger Vehicles
Permit Fee for Renewal of late Permit for more than 3 months for passenger vehicles
Issuance of Duplicate Permit Certificate
Transfer of Permit
Fee for Deposit of Permit for Good Vehicles
Fee for Deposit of Permit for Passenger Vehicles
Provision for payment of Zero Fitness of Taxis Replacement of Passenger vehicle
Renewal of Passenger (RTV) Permit
Zero/NOC Fitness

How to avail of faceless services

Services can be accessed using one’s Aadhaar card
An applicant can access the services needed by visiting the portal transport.delhi.gov.in.
After entering the Aadhaar number in the relevant section, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Verification of the documents will be done automatically by drawing details from the central Aadhaar database
There will be separate provisions for making payments and making digital signatures
Learner’s license, and e-licenses will be issued instantly after taking the test online.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:30:23 pm
Next Story

SP’s foot march to Vidhan Sabha against UP govt stopped midway in Lucknow

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement