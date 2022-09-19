Learners license, duplicate RC: Here are RTO services Delhi Govt offers online

The Centre recently announced that 58 services offered by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country can now be availed online.

The Delhi Government had started its faceless services last year, and in the process had also shut some RTO offices as no public dealing was expected there.

After the Centre’s announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said governments can learn from each other. “This is a commendable step. Like Delhiites, now people from across the country can get RTO service at their home. We can walk the path of development only if we learn from one another,” he had tweeted.

According to government officials, as on September 15, beneficiaries of the service were:

Registration Certificate (RC) and permit-related services: 7.94 lakh

Driver License related services: 6.07 lakh

Learners’ license-related services: 3.52 lakh

Dealer level RC: 4.96 lakh

Here are the services that the Delhi Government’s transport department offers online:

Services related to Driver’s license

Renewal of Driving License

Issuance of Duplicate DL

Issuance of international driving permit

Change of Address of Driving License

DL Extract

DL Replacement

New Conductor License

Issuance of Public Service Vehicle Badge to Driver

Change of Name in DL

Duplicate Conductor License

Change of address in Conductor License

Renewal of Conductor License

Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Vehicle

Issue of Learners License for expired class of 14 vehicles

Additional Endorsement in Learner License

New Learners License

Services related to RCs

Advertisement

Transfer of Ownership

Duplicate Registration Certificate

Hypothecation Addition

Hypothecation Termination

Hypothecation Continuation

Change of Address

Issuance of NOC

RC Particulars

MV Tax Collection

New Vehicle Registration and Printing of RC at Dealer End

Retention of Registration Mark

Issuance/Renewal of Trade Certificate

Permit and Fitness Services Without Public Interface

Renewal of Authorisation

Renewal of Fitness

Issuance of New Fitness

Duplicate Fitness

Renew Permit Certificate

Permit Fee for Fresh Permit of Good Vehicle Permit Fee for Renewal of late permit of Goods and Passenger Vehicles for more than 3 months

Permit Fee for Fresh Permit for Passenger Vehicles

Permit Fee for Renewal of late Permit for more than 3 months for passenger vehicles

Issuance of Duplicate Permit Certificate

Transfer of Permit

Fee for Deposit of Permit for Good Vehicles

Fee for Deposit of Permit for Passenger Vehicles

Provision for payment of Zero Fitness of Taxis Replacement of Passenger vehicle

Renewal of Passenger (RTV) Permit

Zero/NOC Fitness

How to avail of faceless services

Services can be accessed using one’s Aadhaar card

An applicant can access the services needed by visiting the portal transport.delhi.gov.in.

After entering the Aadhaar number in the relevant section, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Verification of the documents will be done automatically by drawing details from the central Aadhaar database

There will be separate provisions for making payments and making digital signatures

Learner’s license, and e-licenses will be issued instantly after taking the test online.