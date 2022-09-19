Learners license, duplicate RC: Here are RTO services Delhi Govt offers online

The Centre recently announced that 58 services offered by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the country can now be availed online.
The Delhi Government had started its faceless services last year, and in the process had also shut some RTO offices as no public dealing was expected there.
After the Centre’s announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said governments can learn from each other. “This is a commendable step. Like Delhiites, now people from across the country can get RTO service at their home. We can walk the path of development only if we learn from one another,” he had tweeted.
According to government officials, as on September 15, beneficiaries of the service were:
Registration Certificate (RC) and permit-related services: 7.94 lakh
Driver License related services: 6.07 lakh
Learners’ license-related services: 3.52 lakh
Dealer level RC: 4.96 lakh
Here are the services that the Delhi Government’s transport department offers online:
Services related to Driver’s license
Renewal of Driving License
Issuance of Duplicate DL
Issuance of international driving permit
Change of Address of Driving License
DL Extract
DL Replacement
New Conductor License
Issuance of Public Service Vehicle Badge to Driver
Change of Name in DL
Duplicate Conductor License
Change of address in Conductor License
Renewal of Conductor License
Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Vehicle
Issue of Learners License for expired class of 14 vehicles
Additional Endorsement in Learner License
New Learners License
Services related to RCs
Transfer of Ownership
Duplicate Registration Certificate
Hypothecation Addition
Hypothecation Termination
Hypothecation Continuation
Change of Address
Issuance of NOC
RC Particulars
MV Tax Collection
New Vehicle Registration and Printing of RC at Dealer End
Retention of Registration Mark
Issuance/Renewal of Trade Certificate
Permit and Fitness Services Without Public Interface
Renewal of Authorisation
Renewal of Fitness
Issuance of New Fitness
Duplicate Fitness
Renew Permit Certificate
Permit Fee for Fresh Permit of Good Vehicle Permit Fee for Renewal of late permit of Goods and Passenger Vehicles for more than 3 months
Permit Fee for Fresh Permit for Passenger Vehicles
Permit Fee for Renewal of late Permit for more than 3 months for passenger vehicles
Issuance of Duplicate Permit Certificate
Transfer of Permit
Fee for Deposit of Permit for Good Vehicles
Fee for Deposit of Permit for Passenger Vehicles
Provision for payment of Zero Fitness of Taxis Replacement of Passenger vehicle
Renewal of Passenger (RTV) Permit
Zero/NOC Fitness
How to avail of faceless services
Services can be accessed using one’s Aadhaar card
An applicant can access the services needed by visiting the portal transport.delhi.gov.in.
After entering the Aadhaar number in the relevant section, an OTP will be sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Verification of the documents will be done automatically by drawing details from the central Aadhaar database
There will be separate provisions for making payments and making digital signatures
Learner’s license, and e-licenses will be issued instantly after taking the test online.