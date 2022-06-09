scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Lawrence gang plotted Moosewala murder; aide of ‘key shooter’ arrested in Pune: police

Special CP (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal told the media in Delhi that his team identified five men involved in Moosewala’s murder and will soon make arrests.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi/pune |
Updated: June 9, 2022 7:32:50 am
Lawrence Bishnoi.(File)

Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Tihar Jail, is the mastermind in last month’s murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, while Pune Rural police claimed to have arrested a close associate of the suspected main shooter in a previous murder case in Maharashtra.

Special CP (Special Cell) H S Dhaliwal told the media in Delhi that his team identified five men involved in Moosewala’s murder and will soon make arrests.

“The case is in Punjab but our team provided leads of five suspects…We have shared inputs with Maharashtra Police, who then arrested Mahakal,” he said.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Saurav, alias Mahakal, arrested by Pune Rural Police on Tuesday, is believed to be one of the eight sharpshooters in Moosewala’s murder. Of the eight, Kamble and Santosh Jadhav belong to Pune district.

Dhaliwal said Kamble will be interrogated by both Delhi Police and Maharashtra Police.

In Mumbai, Maharashtra ADG (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal said Kamble and Jadhav were involved in the crime and were aware of the Moosewala murder conspiracy, according to PTI. “As per information, Santosh Jadhav was shooter in Moosewala’s murder. Police are looking for him,” he told the PTI.

According to Pune Police, Kamble was arrested in connection with a murder case lodged at Manchar police station, in which history-sheeter Onkar Bankhele, alias Ranya, was gunned down last year. “Kamble is believed to have sheltered Jadhav after the murder last year,” police said.

