Rs 5-cr extortion-murder plot foiled, 3 linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

A Rs 5 crore extortion-cum-murder plot was allegedly foiled with the arrest of three men suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Delhi Police said on Sunday. One of the three alleged shooters is also an accused in the 2024 murder of Greater Kailash gym owner Nadir Shah, said officers.
The three arrests, according to police, have helped bust a module that was using international mobile numbers, and encrypted messaging apps to prepare local shooters for targeting and businessmen across Delhi-NCR.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the team of investigating officers recovered three illegal sophisticated pistols, including a 9 mm and a Beretta, along with 26 live cartridges and a Hero Deluxe motorcycle. The weapons were allegedly buried near a drain in Rohini.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of senior officers in Zone-I and the Northern Range, and led by Inspector Sandeep Godara and Inspector Amit Kumar.
According to police, the investigation began on March 8 after a businessman from Rohini complained that he had been repeatedly receiving WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers, demanding Rs 1 crore and threatening to kill him if he did not pay.
The caller first identified himself as “Randeep Malik” and later, in another message on July 4, as “Harry Boxer,” while also sending photographs and video clips of the victim’s residence, police said.
A case was registered and handed over to the Special Staff of Rohini District.
Investigators then used technical surveillance, human intelligence, CCTV footage and digital forensics to trace the suspects and intercept encrypted communication, police said.
The arrested men have been identified as Shiv Govind; Abhinav alias Akash Singh; and Vivek. Police said Shiv Govind’s phone yielded reconnaissance material, including images and videos of businessmen’s homes and jewellery shops in Karol Bagh, which were allegedly shared with handlers through Signal and other encrypted platforms.
Abhinav Singh, police said, was previously involved in the 2024 murder case of Nadir Shah, the owner of a gym based out of Greater Kailash-I. He was released from judicial custody on May 29 this year after which he allegedly re-established contact with senior gang members and began recruiting shooters from his village.
Police said he was part of the operational chain that connected local recruits to overseas handlers.
Investigators also named Anil Pandit, believed to be in the United States, as the alleged supplier of the illegal firearms. Police said Pandit was operating at the direction of Harry Boxer, who is believed to be handling the Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s operations from abroad.
Officials said the local module was being used for reconnaissance, weapons sourcing and final attack planning, while foreign-based operatives issued threats and approved targets.
The accused, according to officers, had been staying at different hotels in Delhi to evade police and were awaiting final instructions to carry out the planned attacks. The recovered digital evidence, including call recordings, WhatsApp screenshots, photographs and videos, is now being examined to identify the full chain of conspirators, financiers and handlers.
Jaiswal said the arrests are part of a wider effort to dismantle the alleged nexus between local shooters and overseas gang handlers that has increasingly relied on encrypted apps and foreign phone numbers to extort businessmen and plan killings. Further arrests are likely as investigators trace the money trail, weapon supply chain and communication links connected to the case.
The investigation is continuing under Special Staff, Rohini District, and PS North Rohini. Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the module and to establish the full operational role of the alleged foreign-based handlers tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi network.