Rs 5-cr extortion-murder plot foiled, 3 linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi

The three arrests, according to police, have helped bust a module that was using international mobile numbers, and encrypted messaging apps to prepare local shooters for targeting and businessmen across Delhi-NCR. (Express Photo)

A Rs 5 crore extortion-cum-murder plot was allegedly foiled with the arrest of three men suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Delhi Police said on Sunday. One of the three alleged shooters is also an accused in the 2024 murder of Greater Kailash gym owner Nadir Shah, said officers.

The three arrests, according to police, have helped bust a module that was using international mobile numbers, and encrypted messaging apps to prepare local shooters for targeting and businessmen across Delhi-NCR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said the team of investigating officers recovered three illegal sophisticated pistols, including a 9 mm and a Beretta, along with 26 live cartridges and a Hero Deluxe motorcycle. The weapons were allegedly buried near a drain in Rohini.