Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held after exchange of fire with Delhi Police

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in more than 25 heinous cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Officers said Monday the notorious gangster has been identified as Neeraj alias Katiya and that he was arrested after an exchange of fire from the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Sunday.

The police said he was declared proclaimed offender in two cases in Delhi and Haryana. Neeraj is an active associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they added.

“He is very active on YouTube and has uploaded many of his videos brandishing firearms on YouTube,” an officer said.

DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said Neeraj and his associates had abducted a businessman when he was driving in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area and they demanded an extortion fee of Rs 5 lakh from his family in 2014.

“They subsequently robbed him of his cash and belongings and dumped him in Haryana. In 2009 too, Neeraj and his associates had killed a person over liquor rivalry,” Kumar said.