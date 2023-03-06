scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held after exchange of fire with Delhi Police

The police said he was declared proclaimed offender in two cases in Delhi and Haryana. Neeraj is an active associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they added.

lawrence bishnoi gang news, delhi police, indian expressLawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested for 25 heinous crimes in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held after exchange of fire with Delhi Police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was allegedly involved in more than 25 heinous cases in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Officers said Monday the notorious gangster has been identified as Neeraj alias Katiya and that he was arrested after an exchange of fire from the Qutub Minar Metro Station on Sunday.

Also Read |Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Rohini

The police said he was declared proclaimed offender in two cases in Delhi and Haryana. Neeraj is an active associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, they added.

“He is very active on YouTube and has uploaded many of his videos brandishing firearms on YouTube,” an officer said.

DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said Neeraj and his associates had abducted a businessman when he was driving in Delhi’s Anand Parbat area and they demanded an extortion fee of Rs 5 lakh from his family in 2014.

Also Read
Delhi hospitals, Indira Gandhi hospital Dwarka, OPD, Delhi Government, Delhi High Court
OPD, emergency services at Dwarka’s Indira Gandhi Hospital to begin by De...
Ensure direct teaching-learning workload of permanent staff adheres to UG...
Gurgaon, gun carry at IGI airport, IGI airport checking, Gun rifles in India, Latest gurgoan news, Gurgaon crimes, Delhi crimes, Latest delhi news, Indian Express
Days after Gurgaon couple held at IGI with 45 guns, police arrest man’s b...
Armed Forces Preparatory School, Armed Forces Preparatory School admission, Delhi government, Manish Sisodia, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairs
Delhi govt’s Armed Forces Preparatory School to be its first fully reside...

“They subsequently robbed him of his cash and belongings and dumped him in Haryana. In 2009 too, Neeraj and his associates had killed a person over liquor rivalry,” Kumar said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 09:47 IST
Next Story

INS vs AUS: ‘The best time for David Warner to retire was after his 100th Test,’ says Ricky Ponting

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close