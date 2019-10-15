Delhi: Last-mile connectivity takes hit — 100 Metro e-buses instead of 422

The Delhi Metro’s major push to improve last-mile connectivity by inducting 422 AC electric buses will now be scaled back to 100 as it was thought to be financially unfeasible. Documents show that DMRC had floated five tenders for procurement of the 422 low-floor buses with 16-22 seats to augment its feeder fleet. The tenders have now been “discharged”, as per DMRC officials. The tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government over the funding put a spanner in the DMRC’s plan, documents suggest.

In June, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra had written to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev urging his intervention for funding, saying the tenders were “held up” in its absence.

However, the corporation has now shelved the plan altogether, citing the high funding gap. It also attributed the decision to the need to adhere to guidelines of the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), states an internal document. The document adds that on August 20, the DHI told Metro that the Centre will extend financial support for induction of 100 e-buses under the FAME scheme. On October 9, DMRC floated two tenders — for 50 e-buses each for the corporation’s east and north clusters.

A transport department official said, “The amount required was too high. The present course of action is better. Moreover, one should go for more autos, e-rickshaws and bikes to boost last-mile connectivity as they are better suited to cover short distances.”