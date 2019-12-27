Labourer dies in wall collapse at Gurgaon construction site

“His body has been kept in the mortuary, and the postmortem is yet to be conducted. An FIR has not been filed yet,” PRO Boken said. “His body has been kept in the mortuary, and the postmortem is yet to be conducted. An FIR has not been filed yet,” PRO Boken said.

A labourer working at a construction site in Gurgaon’s Sector 50 died Thursday evening after a wall collapsed on him while he was operating a pokland machine, said Gurgaon Police.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 pm, while the victim was trying to break a wall. The structure, however, collapsed on top of the machine he was operating, burying him underneath.

“Police and ambulance services were dispatched as soon as information was received on the incident. But it took over two hours to retrieve his body, by which point he had succumbed to the injuries,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

"His body has been kept in the mortuary, and the postmortem is yet to be conducted. An FIR has not been filed yet," PRO Boken said.

