L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena invites suggestions to address Delhi’s water crisis

After calling for suggestions on improving the air quality and clearing Delhi of the mountains of garbage, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday sought proposals on addressing the water crisis the national capital faces.

“With a shortage of 280 MGD, Delhi’s water demands are unsustainable. Instead of blaming others, let us together make the Capital self-sufficient by conserving water and augmenting our groundwater. Your suggestions & participation only will help us achieve this,” said Vinai Kumar Saxena in a Twitter post.

Your suggestions & participation only will help us achieve this.

The image along with the post read, “The challenge we have inherited since years. Lets come together to overcome it.” It also had a chart on the depleting water table according to which the daily water requirement is 1260 million gallons per day. While the water production/supply is 980 MGD, the city faces a daily water shortage of 260 million gallons of water per day, according to the data on the image.

He also posted an email ID, writetolgdelhi@gmail.com, where people of the city can send in their suggestions.

This year, Delhi faced a huge water shortage problem in the summer and a quarrel between the national capital and Haryana took place with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) claiming that the neighbouring state was not releasing water. On its part, Haryana said it is supplying the full share of water to Delhi.

Before this, the L-G had invited suggestions from people on ways to tackle the garbage mountains in Okhla, Ghazipur, and Bhalswa, treat sewage and clean the Yamuna, and improve Delhi’s choking pollution.