L-G nod to making 128 temporary medical posts permanent

Ahead of National Doctors’ Day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said removing ad hocism and professional insecurity for doctors would be a fitting tribute to them. He was speaking on Thursday after approving the conversion of 128 temporary posts for medical professionals in Delhi government hospitals to permanent ones.

This will allow permanent staffing on 76 posts at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College in Rohini, 40 posts at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, nine posts at Maulana Azad Medical College near Delhi Gate, and three posts at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital at Khichripur. Some of these posts had been lying vacant since 2011 or 2012, with people being hired on and off on an ad hoc basis. These posts include assistant professor of orthopaedics, senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident, staff nurse, clinical instructor and radiographers, among others.

Since the new L-G took over, he has approved 918 new posts under various categories for the newly opened Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka. With the L-G responsible for personnel in Delhi, tussles with the government have led to delays in appointments and creation of posts over the years. Saxena has instructed officials to quickly process the filling of all vacancies and upgradation that have remained unduly pending for years.

AAP’s Durgesh Pathak, the newly elected MLA of Rajinder Nagar, visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, celebrated on July 1 to mark the birth and death anniversary of Indian physician Dr B C Roy. He lauded the services provided by the hospital and said he will take up pending work for widening the entry and exit roads of the hospital and widening of the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Marg. He assured Dr D S Rana, chairman of the hospital’s board of management, that the compost plant in the vicinity of the hospital would be shifted.