Gurgaon: Physics teacher among two held for toy gun toll stunt in Kherki Daula

A physics teacher employed at a private school and an MBA student have been arrested by Gurgaon Police for allegedly threatening an employee with a toy gun on being asked to pay the toll, at Kherki Daula toll plaza Wednesday. The accused allegedly pulled out the toy gun and threatened to kill the toll collector before pushing the boom barrier and driving through.

Police identified the accused as Kashish Lamba (23), who hails from Pathankot and lives in Sector 17, and Mohit (27), who hails from Karnal and lives in Sector 86.

“While Mohit teaches physics at a private school in Farrukhnagar, Lamba is pursuing MBA from Kochi and had come to Gurgaon for training at a private company. The two met two-three years ago at a coaching institute,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

The incident took place around 9.40 pm in the lane meant for vehicles travelling from Manesar towards Gurgaon. A CCTV video of the incident shows the two accused getting out of the vehicle, with the man in the driver’s seat holding what appears to be a gun. The duo can be seen exchanging words with the toll employee, before the man with the toy gun pushes the boom barrier and his accomplice gets inside the vehicle and drives through.

A case has been registered under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kherki Daula police station, said police.

“The CCTV video shows the number plate of the car, and details of the owner were retrieved through it. We found that the car belonged to one Mohit, who lived in Basai village. However, a visit to the village revealed that he had moved to Sector 86. He was arrested from his home, and his accomplice was arrested from his office later,” said PRO Boken.

“During questioning, the duo confessed to committing the crime. They said that Mohit was going to drop Kashish to his place when the incident took place. In order to avoid paying the toll, Mohit pulled out a fake gun and threatened the toll collector. He said he purchased it from a toy shop in Delhi,” Boken said.

The toy pistol and the car have been seized, said police. The accused were produced in court Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.