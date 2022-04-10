Kejriwal shouldn’t forget more than half of states have BJP govt: Parvesh Verma on FIR against BJP leaders in Punjab

A day after BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal was booked by the Punjab Police, West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal should not forget that more than half of the states have BJP governments.

“If we want we can also get their leaders lifted after getting FIR registered… If only action was to be taken on such issues we have BJP governments in more than half of the states in the country and we can take action against Kejriwal there. But we don’t believe in this low-level politics,” Verma said.

The Punjab Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi BJP media department head Kumar for allegedly sharing a “doctored video clip” of Kejriwal on his Twitter handle. This is the third FIR that has been lodged against a BJP leader, who is not from the state, after the AAP formed the government in Punjab.

Before this, an FIR was registered against BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga, who has been targeting Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal over his comments on The Kashmir Files, on charges of making a provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. The FIR against Bagga and some unidentified persons was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali after a complaint by AAP Punjab spokesperson and Lok Sabha in-charge, Sunny Singh Ahluwalia.

Verma said the Punjab Police reached Jindal’s house without any prior intimation. “Something similar happened with our party Yuva Morcha’s secretary Bagga when the Punjab Police reached there. We will never tolerate this misuse of power and if this didn’t stop we will stage a protest demonstration against the Kejriwal government,” he said.

Singh said Kejriwal had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.