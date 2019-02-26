Kejriwal postpones hunger strike ‘in view of Indo-Pak situation’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has postponed his hunger strike proposed from March 1 in “view of the prevailing Indo-Pak situation”. The AAP convener had two days ago announced to go on strike on the issue of complete statehood for Delhi.

In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2019

“In view of prevailing Indo Pak situation, I am postponing my upwas for full statehood of Delhi. We all stand as one nation today,” Kejriwal tweeted hours after he hailed the Indian Air Force for carrying out the strikes at a terror camp in Balakot.

Kejriwal’s decision comes after India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early Tuesday in a major “preemptive” action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.

Earlier, Kejriwal lauded the pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) soon after the news of the surgical strike on Pakistan came. “I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

-With PTI