Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Amid Satyendar Jain ‘massage video’ row, Kejriwal recalls Amit Shah’s time in jail

In what seemed to be a clear reference to BJP's earlier comment of 'abuse of power' and promoting 'VVIP culture', the CM alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah received VIP treatment when he was in Gujarat. 

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (AAP/Twitter)

Following the BJP’s attack over CCTV footage showing AAP minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in his prison cell, Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal said the minister was receiving “physiotherapy”, as suggested by his doctors.

Responding to BJP’s claims of “abuse of power” and promoting “VVIP culture”, the CM alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah received VIP treatment when he was jailed in Gujarat during his time as state minister.

 

On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia clarified that Jain was receiving physiotherapy because he had two spinal surgeries. He also alleged that the allegations were the BJP’s attempt to make a mockery of Jain’s illness in a bid to gain an upper hand in elections in Gujarat and Delhi. Sisodia said Jain suffered a disc injury when he fell in jail and the accident pinched his nerve.

The AAP leader, Satyendra Jain has been in prison since May as ED registered him in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

