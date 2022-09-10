scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Kejriwal govt spent Rs 168 crore for over 4 lakh patients’ healthcare since 2017: Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said there are four schemes under Delhi Arogya Kosh which provide financial aid for implants, surgeries and medical tests, besides the Farishtey scheme for treatment of accident victims.

Manish SisodiaManish Sisodia said the government has empanelled various private hospitals and diagnostic centres with government hospitals so that in case of a long waiting list at the latter, patients can get the tests done at private hospitals or labs. (file)

The Delhi government has spent Rs 168.43 crore to provide healthcare facilities to more than 4.27 lakh patients between 2017 and March 2022, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Friday.

In a review meeting with health department officials, Sisodia directed them to focus on working towards ensuring timely benefits of government schemes to the maximum number of people across Delhi.

Sisodia added that there are four schemes under Delhi Arogya Kosh, which include government financial support for medical implants, various types of surgeries, 136 types of medical tests and the Farishtey scheme for treatment of accident victims.

“Under this scheme of the Kejriwal government, if any citizen of Delhi goes to Delhi government hospitals for treatment and has to face a waiting period for examination or treatment and the patient needs immediate care, then the patient can avail the above-mentioned services in a private hospital with doctor’s reference,” the deputy chief minister said.

He added that cashless check-up and treatment will be provided to them in all empanelled hospitals and the cost for this will be borne by the government. Under this scheme, every citizen of Delhi who has a Delhi voter ID card can get treatment. Children below 19 years can avail of this facility on the basis of their parents’ voter ID card.

The Kejriwal government is also providing financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for different types of medical implants. To obtain the benefit under this cashless scheme, patients need to submit their application and relevant documents. After screening, the government bears the cost of implants and the treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. As many as 5,028 people have taken advantage of the scheme in the last five years and the government has given Rs 47.61 crore for the same.

Manish Sisodia said the government has empanelled various private hospitals and diagnostic centres with government hospitals so that in case of a long waiting list at the latter, patients can get the tests done at private hospitals or labs.

“Under this scheme, patients can get about 136 types of medical tests done for free… while waiting in a government hospital, patients can get all medical tests done from private hospitals and labs free of cost, including X-ray, MRI, PET scan, CT scan and ultrasound,” he added.

The government said that in the last five years, over 3.91 lakh people have availed of free medical tests from private hospitals and labs and the government has given Rs 67.34 crore for the same.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 10:52:31 am
Hours after Haryana charge, BJP gives Biplab Deb a Rajya Sabha seat

