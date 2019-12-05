Karol Bagh street fest to encourage women to step out after dark

Ajmal Khan Road (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Ajmal Khan Road (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

To encourage women to step out after dark, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation will organise a street festival for women at the newly pedestrianised Ajmal Road at Karol Bagh Thursday and Friday. The event, which will feature cultural performances, talks and street plays, will be held from 7 pm to 11 pm, said Varsha Joshi, North MCD commissioner Wednesday.

“Women should also feel free and safe and comfortable when getting out of their houses, going into the markets, walking on the streets at night, just like men do… We want to change the perception that there aren’t many women visible on the roads after dark,” said Joshi. North MCD has partnered with NGOs and the market federation of Karol Bagh for the event, which will be funded by ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ scheme.

Aakriti Sagar, deputy commissioner, said, “We want women to reclaim the space that is rightfully theirs… We will also be facilitating safai karamcharis who had a girl child in the past year at the event.” Shops will offer discounts during the festival, said Joshi.

