Karol Bagh blaze: NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief, NDMC

Two days after a major fire at a hotel in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area left 17 people dead, the National Human Right Commission on Thursday issued notices to Delhi government, police chief and north corporation over the incident.

The huge inferno at 46-room Karol Bagh hotel is being counted among the biggest fire tragedies in New Delhi since the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire that claimed 59 lives. The incident took place on February 12, Tuesday.

In a report prepared for the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police has said that 37 rooms were occupied by 53 guests, including people from Myanmar, Afghanistan, the UK and Cambodia.

According to police, the licence of the hotel is in the name of Shardendu Goel, a resident of Karol Bagh. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide (Sections 304 and 308 of the IPC) against unidentified persons at the Karol Bagh police station. No arrests have been made so far.

The pre-dawn blaze at Hotel Arpit Palace, which broke out on the first floor around 2.30 am, travelled upward and quickly turned the establishment into a death trap, with a majority of people dying of asphyxia.