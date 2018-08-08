Kanwarias rough up man, vandalise car that brushed past them

Still from a video that captured the incident Still from a video that captured the incident

A group of kanwarias were caught on video vandalising a car in Moti Nagar on Tuesday evening, after the vehicle “accidently brushed past one kanwaria”, police said. The men then stopped the car and broke the windows and the doors before turning it on its side.

The car was being driven by a woman, who was with a male friend, said police, adding that the group got into a scuffle with the woman’s friend. DCP (West) Vijay Kumar said that “no complaint was filed by the driver of the car or her friend, but we are taking a serious note of the incident and have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against unknown persons… We haven’t found the kanwaria who was allegedly injured or touched by the vehicle”.

violent #kaanwars in #delhi Moti Nagar on Tuesday. @DelhiPolice says these kaawarias got angry as one of them was accidently brushed past by the car driven by a 25-year-old female. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/sVwwBfEdFv — alok singh (@AlokReporter) August 7, 2018

While police have found a mobile recording of the incident, in which the group can be seen vandalising the car, no one has been detained so far. A police officer said, “A PCR call was made and two policemen went and tried to pacify the group but they did not stop. One of them, in fact, tried to snatch the officer’s laathi.”

The incident brought traffic to a halt in the area, and helpless passersby watched the violence unfold even after the two police officers reached the spot. By the time more force reached the spot, the group had fled.

A police officer said, “Due to the aggressive nature of the crowd, the woman and her friend left. She informed her father, a paramilitary force officer. They have not filed a complaint.”

