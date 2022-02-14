Junior students return to school in Delhi, hope to continue offline classes this time

Almost two years of closure and a few stuttered reopening attempts later, pre-primary, primary and middle school children in Delhi returned to classrooms Monday, and they hope that they can keep coming back.

Up till now, schools had been permitted to reopen for primary school children for 18 days since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Delhi had first tried to reopen schools for pre-primary, primary and middle school students from November 1 — within two weeks, physical classes for all grades were suspended from November 15 over rising air pollution levels. Schools reopened for all grades on November 29 and were ordered to shut yet again within days, citing pollution, on December 2. While schools briefly opened for classes VI to XII for 10 days, they closed completely on December 29 due to the surge in Covid cases of the omicron variant.

For their first class after their return to school, class III students of Veer Savarkar Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya told each other what they did at home and what they had missed about school.

“I had learnt lots of things at home – nouns, counting, tables 1 to 15, pronouns, prepositions, singular plural – from my elder sister. But I had missed school a lot. The playground, classroom, drawings and friends,” said Lakshmi. She says that now that she is back to school, she is excited to draw flowers, houses, girls, schools and playgrounds.

Her classmate Chhavi has less to say about what she did at home. “I was getting bored at home and was missing school,” she said.

After asking them to share their experiences, their class teacher led a Happiness Curriculum class for them. For the first two weeks, there will be no formal teaching-learning at government schools. The focus will be on the Happiness Curriculum and story-telling classes to ease them into the school environment, and on one-on-one learning level assessment.

While most children say they are excited to meet their friends, Shrishti—another class III student—said she does not have any friends in the school currently.

“I can’t remember things about school from before they closed. I had not even come when it had opened in the middle because my mother had said there’s no point going to school for just two days. We couldn’t make friends during online classes because we couldn’t even see them on Zoom. I am excited to make friends now,” she said.

The school had 36% attendance among primary school students which it had called on Monday, and 71% among the middle school children.

Primary schools run by the municipal corporations also reopened on Monday. The SDMC Primary School Chittaranjan Park saw 114 of its 735 students turn up on the first day, with some children reaching at 7.30 am itself for their 8 am classes. But they started getting restless in their benches by 10.30 am. Head of school Anju Mittal decided to allow some sections to eat their lunches in the playground but only after tasking class teachers with watching over them to avoid crowding.