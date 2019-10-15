Delhi: Junior shooter electrocuted in Delhi OYO hotel room

In town for a shooting competition, a 15-year-old boy died at an OYO hotel room after being electrocuted while taking a bath Sunday. According to police, Priyanshu Kumar was staying at a Collection O hotel, a ‘mid-market brand’ of hospitality start-up OYO Rooms, in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur.

The boy’s roommate Yash Gupta told The Indian Express: “Around noon, we found there was no water in the bathroom. We called the staff and they fixed the issue. Priyanshu then went to take a bath.” He said that a few minutes later, he heard a scream and then a loud thud. Hotel staff were called to take the boy out.

DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We suspect the boy died due to an electric shock from appliances in the bathroom. We have registered an FIR under IPC section 304A (death due to negligence).”