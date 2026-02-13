Joint parliamentary panel gets time until Monsoon Session to submit report on Bill to replace UGC

A 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which seeks to establish a Higher Education Commission with three councils to handle regulatory, standard-setting and accreditation functions, will now present its report in the last week of the Monsoon Session.
Chairperson of the committee, D Purandeswari, moved a motion in the Lok Sabha Thursday seeking an extension to present the report until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The House adopted the motion.
Opposition MPs objected to the Bill on the grounds that it could lead to “excessive centralisation of higher education”.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan moved a motion to refer the Bill to a joint committee after it faced opposition when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December. The committee was initially expected to submit its report by the last day of the first part of the Budget Session.
The committee comprises 21 Lok Sabha MPs, including Sambit Patra, Tejasvi Surya, Bansuri Swaraj, Varsha Eknath Gaikwad, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Sougata Ray, and T R Baalu. It will have 10 Rajya Sabha members, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, Digvijaya Singh, Sasmit Patra, Sanjay Kumar Jha, and M Thambidurai.
The Bill effectively merges the University Grants Commission, the All India Council for Technical Education, and the National Council for Teacher Education.
After another stellar contribution with the bat in India’s 93-run win over Namibia on Thursday, Ishan Kishan touched upon the change in his mindset that happened in the two years he spent out of the India set-up. After his blistering 24-ball 61 put India on their way to a formidable total of 209, Kishan indicated that there is more to his jovial nature than what meets the eye.