Joint parliamentary panel gets time until Monsoon Session to submit report on Bill to replace UGC

A 31-member Joint Committee of Parliament on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, which seeks to establish a Higher Education Commission with three councils to handle regulatory, standard-setting and accreditation functions, will now present its report in the last week of the Monsoon Session.

Chairperson of the committee, D Purandeswari, moved a motion in the Lok Sabha Thursday seeking an extension to present the report until the first day of the last week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The House adopted the motion.

Opposition MPs objected to the Bill on the grounds that it could lead to “excessive centralisation of higher education”.