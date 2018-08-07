JNUSU to boycott convocation in protest against Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar

The JNUSU in a statement said, “For the last two-and-a-half years, we have witnessed the systematic destruction of our campus led by V-C M Jagadesh Kumar. The V-C and his political masters, through their anti-student, anti-social justice policies…” The JNUSU in a statement said, “For the last two-and-a-half years, we have witnessed the systematic destruction of our campus led by V-C M Jagadesh Kumar. The V-C and his political masters, through their anti-student, anti-social justice policies…”

The JNU Students’ Union has called for boycotting the varsity’s second convocation, to be held after 46 years on August 8, in protest against the alleged “systematic destruction of the campus” by the V-C. The union is set to hold a parallel event on the same day.

NITI Aayog member and scientist V K Saraswat is the chief guest for the convocation, and will award PhD degrees. Students as well as deans, chairpersons, supervisors and dignitaries on the dais, are mandated to wear white kurta pajama (for men) and white saree with border or white kurta salwar/churidar (for women).

The JNUSU in a statement said, “For the last two-and-a-half years, we have witnessed the systematic destruction of our campus led by V-C M Jagadesh Kumar. The V-C and his political masters, through their anti-student, anti-social justice policies — such as research seat cut, scuttling reservations, decimation of deprivation points, fee hike, targeting student activists through fines and punishment, dismantling GSCASH —have tried their best to demolish JNU.”

JNUSU’s parallel programme will see the presence of historian Harbans Mukhia, activist Kavita Krishnan and former JNUSU presidents. The JNU registrar and rector could not be reached for comment.

