Wednesday, August 08, 2018
JNU changes venue of second convocation

Jawaharlal Nehru University has denied that the change is due to the protests by students.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 8, 2018 4:58:49 am
The venue for the second convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), to be held on Wednesday, has been shifted out of the university to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), as per a statement released by the varsity on Tuesday. The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had on Monday given a call to boycott the convocation, and announced a ‘Save JNU convention’ the same day. The varsity has denied that the change is due to the protests by students.

 

