Jewar gets its first women’s govt college

The foundation for Jewar’s first women’s degree college was laid by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma Saturday. The government college had been BJP’s poll plank in UP. It had been a long-pending demand of the region, where many girls had to travel all the way to Bulandshahr to attend college. Many girls, as a result, dropped out of school.

“Under the vision of Honourable PM and as per the provision of development schemes, a green signal has been given to Jewar’s first degree college for women. Education for women is a priority for the government and the college will bring about benefits to society. With the airport and power plant coming up in the area, Jewar will truly be the future,” said Dr Sharma.

The college is expected to be set up by 2021, said an official. Recently, a Swiss company won the bid for the upcoming Jewar Airport, which is expected to become operation in the next four years.

