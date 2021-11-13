Jewar airport: Site for foundation stone finalised, one lakh expected

A site in Rohi village has been finalised for Jewar International Airport’s foundation stone ceremony. According to authorities, more than 1 lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guests.

The airport is set to be functional by September 2024, officials say. “A site in Rohi village has been finalised, where the foundation stone for the Airport will be laid. We had earlier shortlisted four sites. Several factors had been taken into account while deciding the location. We are expecting between 1 lakh and 1.25 lakh people to attend the ceremony. Further preparations are underway to make the event a success,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Authority.

Over the last few weeks, officials have been carrying out site visits to prepare a plan for the ceremony. Factors such as distance of the helipad from the site, route path, space for visitors and security protocol have been considered while deciding the location.

“The Jewar project is a dream come true for all residents. We are carrying out surveys and visits to ensure the event goes well. Meetings are being carried out with locals and there will be participation in huge numbers. In the coming days, more visits will take place to the selected site,” said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The airport is spread across an area of 5,000 hectares and is being developed by the Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore.