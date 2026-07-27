‘Conscious, breathing on her own’: Student admitted to ICU after protest crackdown recovering

On July 21, Sakshi was brought unconscious to RML Hospital with injuries to her face, chest, neck and limbs.

Written by: Tabshir Shams
2 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 07:10 PM IST
Supreme Court NEET protest case, SC NEET protest hearing, NEET paper leak protests, Jantar Mantar protest, Supreme Court latest, student protests, Delhi Police, NEET latest news, CJP protests, Indian EXPRESS NEWSWhile protesters have alleged that the police used batons and tear gas against them, officers have cited attempts to breach security arrangements and attacks on personnel as the reason for the crackdown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Injured in the July 20 police crackdown on student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, 21-year-old Sakshi, who remained hospitalised for a week, is showing significant signs of recovery. Doctors said she is now conscious, breathing on her own and responding to commands.

Sakshi was brought unconscious to the emergency department at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after suffering asphyxia in a stampede-like situation that broke out when teargas shells were fired and protesters began running, according to sources. She sustained injuries to her face, chest, neck and limbs, sources said.

She remained in a critical condition initially, requiring ventilatory support and intensive care in the ICU.

Also Read | IPS officer Abhinav Kumar writes: From Jantar Mantar protest, lessons for police

On July 22, a doctor said MRI scans of her brain and spine showed no major neurological injury despite the severity of the trauma. A hospital bulletin issued that day had said her condition was improving under the care of a multidisciplinary team.

The latest health bulletin, issued on July 27 at 9 am, said Sakshi “was successfully extubated (taken off ventilatory support nearly five days ago) and is now maintaining adequate spontaneous breathing (on her own)”.

The bulletin states that “she is conscious, alert, and responding appropriately to commands. Over the past 72 hours, she has also been started on oral feeds, which she is tolerating well.”

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Her clinical condition is presently stable, the bulletin said, though she remains under close observation. She “continues to receive comprehensive care under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of specialists to ensure her continued recovery.”

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Doctors have not yet indicated a likely discharge date, saying her progress will continue to be assessed through regular monitoring over the coming days.

She is pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Computer Applications.

Her brother, Manish, had told The Indian Express last week, “She had come to Delhi for sightseeing. The next thing we heard was from the hospital.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Tabshir Shams
Tabshir Shams

Tabshir Shams covers health for The Indian Express. He holds a Master's degree in International Relations from South Asian University. Before joining The Indian Express, he interned at The Hindu from December 2025 to June 2026, where he assisted in the research and editing of a book on delimitation published by The Hindu Group Publications. During this time, he also wrote for The Hindu's Text & Context section, on subjects ranging from Pakistan's military establishment to Bangladesh's elections, and reported a Spotlight feature on a jute mill in Samastipur and its ripple effects on labour migration and the local economy. In July 2025, he interned at The Indian Express, where he wrote several explainers on international relations alongside a health report. His Master's thesis examines civil-military relations in Pakistan, with a focus on the post-2019 period. ... Read More

 

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