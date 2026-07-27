‘Conscious, breathing on her own’: Student admitted to ICU after protest crackdown recovering

While protesters have alleged that the police used batons and tear gas against them, officers have cited attempts to breach security arrangements and attacks on personnel as the reason for the crackdown. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Injured in the July 20 police crackdown on student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, 21-year-old Sakshi, who remained hospitalised for a week, is showing significant signs of recovery. Doctors said she is now conscious, breathing on her own and responding to commands.

Sakshi was brought unconscious to the emergency department at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after suffering asphyxia in a stampede-like situation that broke out when teargas shells were fired and protesters began running, according to sources. She sustained injuries to her face, chest, neck and limbs, sources said.

She remained in a critical condition initially, requiring ventilatory support and intensive care in the ICU.