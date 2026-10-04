As activists try to return to Jantar Mantar, around 150 detained amid heavy security

Police detain activist Neha Bora during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo By Praveen Khanna)

For the second consecutive day, protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, the designated protest site, on Saturday.

Around 150 people, including AISA national president Neha Bora, activist Yogendra Yadav, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan were detained.

The police action drew a response from Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that there were allegations of misconduct with women protesters during Saturday’s demonstration.

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In a post on X, Gandhi referred to a female journalist’s allegation against a police officer. “And this isn’t the first time – we’ve seen video evidence before of police officers engaging in disgusting misconduct with women,” said Gandhi.