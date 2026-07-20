‘Hit on every inch of my body’: Protester from viral ‘maaro sir’ video

. After he endured a few hits, a policewoman holding a Tricolour intervened and attempted to take him away.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 20, 2026 06:43 PM IST
Lathi charge cjp Bharat Banait protesterThe man later identified himself as Bharat Banait from Nagpur. (Screengrab from Express Video/Enhanced using AI)
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Amid a lathicharge against protesters in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday afternoon, a video went viral showing one man surrounded by several security personnel, who were hitting him with lathis while he repeatedly shouted out, “Maaro (hit me), sir.”

The incident took place amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

As the situation spiralled out of control, police launched a lathi charge at the Jantar Mantar protest site, chasing away protesters and dismantling the tents they had set up when the protest began.

Amid the many videos emerging from the site was that of the lone protester surrounded by the security personnel. After he endured a few hits, a policewoman holding a Tricolour intervened and attempted to take him away.

Also Read | In CJP protest, a reckoning with politics for the apolitical Indian

The man later identified himself as Bharat Banait from Nagpur. He told The Indian Express, “I was hit on the head and on every inch of my body. Around 15-20 RAF (Rapid Action Force) officers were hitting me… This is a protest by students, and I condemn the government’s action against it.”

Following the crackdown on protesters, Delhi Police advised them to exercise restraint and maintain law and order. Rajeev Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police, said in a video posted on X, “The Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully. They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the legal instructions given by police personnel deployed on duty.”

Meanwhile, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister J P Nadda. Das has said in a post on X that Nadda assured them that he would discuss their demands internally.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

 

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