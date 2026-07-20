‘Hit on every inch of my body’: Protester from viral ‘maaro sir’ video

The man later identified himself as Bharat Banait from Nagpur. (Screengrab from Express Video/Enhanced using AI)

Amid a lathicharge against protesters in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday afternoon, a video went viral showing one man surrounded by several security personnel, who were hitting him with lathis while he repeatedly shouted out, “Maaro (hit me), sir.”

The incident took place amid the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leaks.

As the situation spiralled out of control, police launched a lathi charge at the Jantar Mantar protest site, chasing away protesters and dismantling the tents they had set up when the protest began.

Amid the many videos emerging from the site was that of the lone protester surrounded by the security personnel. After he endured a few hits, a policewoman holding a Tricolour intervened and attempted to take him away.